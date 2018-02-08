Mexico arrests 5 police for kidnapping man

Prosecutors in central Mexico say they have arrested five municipal policemen for allegedly kidnapping a man in November.

The victim has not been seen since.

The crime is categorized as a "forced disappearance" because government employees were involved and the victim has not been found. It's the first time that charge has been brought in Mexico State, which borders Mexico City.

The state attorney general said Wednesday the five suspects belonged to the police force in Valle de Bravo, an upscale resort town west of Mexico City.

Alejandro Gomez said another man to linked to a drug gang in neighboring Michoacan state had also been arrested. Local media said the police had turned the victim over to that gang, but Gomez did not confirm that account.