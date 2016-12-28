Mexican selling camping trips for kids arrested after mistakenly showing parents kiddie porn

Prosecutors in western Mexico say that a man who was selling children's camping trips to parents accidentally showed them images of child pornography, leading to his arrest.

Federal prosecutors in the state of Jalisco said Monday the man was using his personal computer to pitch guided children's camping trips to a group of parents at a school when the pornographic images popped up, apparently because he opened the wrong file.

The parents immediately reported him to police.

His computer, a tablet, a thumb drive and a cellphone were seized as evidence. The man has been formally charged with human trafficking, a charge that covers child pornography in Mexico.

The man, whose name has not been released, has been ordered held over for trial and is being held at a local prison. Jalisco contains the second-largest city in Mexico, Guadalajara.

