McDowell wins French Open in style as Sterne collapses

Graeme McDowell produced a four-under-par final round of 67 to win the French Open by four strokes on Sunday.

The 2010 US Open winner finished the tournament with a nine-under-par total of 275 as a tense final round eventually became a one-man show with McDowell cantering home to pick up a winner's cheque of 500,000 euros and become the first Northern Irishman to win the French Open.

His closest rival, Richard Sterne of South Africa, held the lead after nine holes before collapsing down the stretch and finishing with three bogeys in six holes while McDowell's rock solid game of just four bogeys throughout the tournament was the cornerstone of his second win of the year.