Mauritius: Murder trial of Irish woman to begin

Court officials in Mauritius say the trial of two men charged with murdering a honeymooning Irish woman is set to begin Tuesday.

Michaela Harte's body was discovered by her husband in January 2011 at the four-star Legends Hotel, where the couple was staying. The 27-year-old bride was the daughter of a prominent manager in Gaelic football, Mickey Harte. She married Gaelic footballer John McAreavey only days before her death.

A jury of six men and three women were selected Monday to hear the murder case against Avinash Treebhoowoon and Sandip Moneea.

The case is one of the most prominent murder trials in the recent past for the Indian Ocean island.