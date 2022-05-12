Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Around 3,000 Mariupol civilians are being held in eastern Ukraine prisons, official says

Mariupol has been a key target of the Russian army

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have detained around 3,000 civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol, the country’s human rights chief claimed Thursday. 

Lyudmyla Denysova said on social media that the Ukrainian government is aware of at least two prisons set up in the Donetsk region, one in the regional capital of Donetsk and another in Olenivka, a suburb 12 miles southwest of the city center, according to the Associated Press. 

She claimed that authorities in Kyiv had received reports of people being "tortured, interrogated, threatened with execution and forced to cooperate," and others disappearing after interrogations. 

A member of Russia's Emergencies Ministry walks near a destroyed residential building in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 11.

A member of Russia's Emergencies Ministry walks near a destroyed residential building in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 11. (Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)

US SAYS ‘TENS OF THOUSANDS’ OF UKRAINIANS SENT TO RUSSIAN TERRITORIES 

Denysova also alleged that detainees were being kept in "inhuman conditions" with inadequate access to bathrooms and no space to lie down. 

She claimed that some captives had been released after 36 days, after signing unspecified documents, but did not provide more details. 

Children gather at a playground in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 11.

Children gather at a playground in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

More than 100,000 civilians remain in the ruined port city of Mariupol, which had a pre-war population of about half a million.  

A destroyed tank and a damaged apartment building from heavy fighting are seen in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday, April 26.

A destroyed tank and a damaged apartment building from heavy fighting are seen in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday, April 26. (AP/Alexei Alexandrov)

Ukrainian authorities have previously claimed that "thousands of Ukrainians" had been forcibly taken to Russia. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 