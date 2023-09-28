Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Man who opened fire at Slovak police from apartment window fatally shot, according to report

4 other people sustained injuries in the Slovak incident, which reportedly involved a gun exchange and an explosion

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting incident early Thursday in the Slovak capital left one person dead and four others injured, officials said.

A 32-year-old man died and four other people were transported to hospitals with injuries, the rescue service in Bratislava said. The incident occurred in the Dubravka neighborhood after midnight on Thursday, police said.

Police spokesman Michal Szeiff told the local TASR news agency that officers arrived at the scene after receiving calls from people who reported gunshots and an explosion.

NJ SCHOOL DISTRICT TO PAY $9.1M SETTLEMENT TO FAMILY OF BULLIED GIRL, 12, WHO TOOK HER OWN LIFE

Europe Fox News graphic

A shooting incident in the Slovak capital has caused one death and four injuries on Thursday. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police fired shots at one person, Szeiff said.

According to the news website aktuality.sk, a man opened fire from the window of an apartment building and was shot dead by police when he attacked them with a knife.

Police didn't immediately give more details about the incident but said they were investigating.