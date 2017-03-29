Man mauled to death by dog during BBC interview

Dramatic photos captured the moment brave paramedics desperately try to save a man who was mauled to death by his Staffordshire bull terrier in front of a BBC documentary crew.

The victim, named locally as Mario Perivoitos, 41, was taken to hospital after the attack on Monday last week, but died two hours later.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

He was reportedly being interviewed by the TV crew as part of a documentary although they were not filming when the dog, named Major, attacked.

Tragic Mario was trapped inside his flat in Wood Green, north London, screaming for help for half an hour, it was claimed today

Neighbour Harry Charitou, 27, said: “I was going to bed. There was shouting, shouting, shouting.

“I sort of went down the stairs a little bit and I heard him trying to get out.

The 41-year-old man died two hours later in hospital following the savage dog attack.

Click for more from The Sun