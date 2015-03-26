Maldives leader insists no early elections

The president of the Maldives says that he won't resign because an internationally-backed commission has concluded that his rise to power in February wasn't the result of a coup.

President Mohammed Waheed Hassan said Friday that questions over the legitimacy of his government are now over and that he will serve his full term until November next year.

A five-member domestic commission was set up to investigate allegations that mutinying police and soldiers forced former President Mohamed Nasheed to step down. The commission said Thursday that Hassan's succession was constitutional.

Nasheed has rejected the report and called for early elections.