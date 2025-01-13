Malaysia is home to the world's largest hotel, with over 7K rooms for guests

Hotels around the world hold impressive records for their height, age and impressive suites for guests. If you're looking to stay at the world's largest hotel, Malaysia is where you can find it.

Malaysia is home to the First World Hotel, which, according to Guinness World Records, is the largest hotel of any around the globe, for the number of rooms it offers.

The hotel is made up of 7,351 rooms, according to the Resorts World Genting website, among the three towers part of the property. The last time rooms were added to the property was 2015, taking the count from 6,118 to the current 7,351.

There are quite a few different room options to choose from with a stay at First World Hotel, including a standard room, deluxe room, superior deluxe room, triple room and the world club room.

The smallest rooms in the hotel offer around 180 square feet of space, while the largest are laid out over about 430 square feet, according to the Resorts World Genting website.

There are three eateries on site. Guests can grab a bite at The Food Factory, The Junction or the Ice Cream Parlour, without leaving the comfort of the hotel.

Surrounding the hotel is the scenic rainforest, providing picturesque views for guests.

There are also additional offerings around the Resorts World property to explore.

First World Hotel is just one of several hotels part of Resorts World Genting. Among others are Crockfords, Resorts World Awana and Genting SkyWorlds Hotel.

For those looking to add a little thrill to their travels, there are two different theme parks part of Resorts World Genting. There's Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, as well as Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park.

Skytropolis includes rides like bumper cars, tea cups, carousels and a Ferris wheel.

Genting SkyWorlds is made up of several different lands inspired by popular films. There's Studio Plaza, Eagle Mountain, Central Park, Rio, Andromeda Base, Liberty Lane, Epic, Robots Rivet Town and Ice Age, according to the theme park's website.

Besides the theme parks, there are lots of dining and shopping opportunities around Resorts World Genting.

As a whole, Resorts World has unique locations all around the world. There are several Resorts World locations in the United States, including in Las Vegas and New York City.