Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattles Chilean coast, neighboring Argentina

Quake reported 26 miles southwest of Huasco

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the coast of northern Chile on Tuesday morning and was felt in several provinces of neighboring Argentina, but there were no immediate reports of damage and authorities said there was no tsunami risk.

5.4 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE ROCKS JAMAICA

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at 9:33 a.m. local time (12:33 p.m. GMT), and its epicenter was 26 miles southwest of Huasco, a city in Chile’s Atacama region. The quake had a depth of 22 miles.

Chilean flag

The Chilean flag is flown at at Plaza de Maipu in Santiago, Chile, October 19, 2019. (Photo by PABLO VERA/AFP via Getty Images)

Chile’s national emergency office did not report any damages or injuries, and the Chilean navy dismissed the possibility of a tsunami.

The quake was felt in several provinces in neighboring Argentina, including western Mendoza and San Juan provinces, which border Chile, as well as central Córdoba province, according to local media reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific and experiences frequent earthquakes. In 2010, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake and subsequent tsunami claimed 526 lives.