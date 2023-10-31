Magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattles Chilean coast, neighboring Argentina

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the coast of northern Chile on Tuesday morning and was felt in several provinces of neighboring Argentina, but there were no immediate reports of damage and authorities said there was no tsunami risk.

5.4 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE ROCKS JAMAICA

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at 9:33 a.m. local time (12:33 p.m. GMT), and its epicenter was 26 miles southwest of Huasco, a city in Chile’s Atacama region. The quake had a depth of 22 miles.

Chile’s national emergency office did not report any damages or injuries, and the Chilean navy dismissed the possibility of a tsunami.

The quake was felt in several provinces in neighboring Argentina, including western Mendoza and San Juan provinces, which border Chile, as well as central Córdoba province, according to local media reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific and experiences frequent earthquakes. In 2010, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake and subsequent tsunami claimed 526 lives.