Machete-wielding man arrested near Justin Bieber concert

A machete-wielding man was one of two people arrested outside a U.K. arena where singer Justin Bieber is slated to perform Friday night.

The men were arrested outside the Principality Stadium in Cardiff by the South Wales Police, Wales Online reported.

Latest statement regarding Cardiff City Centre arrests pic.twitter.com/SD97a3Q8Uc — SW Police Cardiff (@swpcardiff) June 30, 2017

“South Wales Police were called to a dispute involving motorists on Saunders Road, Cardiff, at approximately 3:05 p.m.,” police said in a statement.

We would like to confirm there has been no incident at the @principalitysta Justin Bieber concert. Visitors to Cardiff please be reassured.. — South Wales Police (@swpolice) June 30, 2017

Authorities later tweeted: "We would like to confirm there has been no incident at the @principalitysta Justin Bieber concert. Visitors to Cardiff please be reassured.."

THAI CUSTOMS SEIZES 15 LUXURY CARS REPORTED STOLEN IN UK

Police bundle 'machete-wielding man' to the ground near Cardiff stadium where Justin Bieber will play tonight https://t.co/H3FRByQk3n pic.twitter.com/Nwdn6jlZsv — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 30, 2017

The two men, aged 19 and 17, were detained on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon, officials said. They were being held at Cardiff Bay Police Station.

George Petrov, a waiter working near the arena, told Unilad: “I was walking and I saw a security guy pull the person from the car. He was holding a machete inside the car.”

GRENFELL TOWER FIRE: FAKE ‘VICTIM’ ACCUSED OF TRYING TO GET CASH, HOUSING

Petrov added: “The security guys saw him and stopped him. They pulled him out of the car and started hitting him.”

It was unclear how the second man was allegedly involved.

Police have not said the incident is connected to terror, however, terrorism fears are high in Britain following a series of recent attacks -- including an ISIS-claimed suicide bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in May.