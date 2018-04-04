Macedonia apologizes to German snatched for CIA

Macedonia has formally apologized to a man unlawfully seized, tortured, and handed to U.S. authorities 14 years ago as part of the CIA's secret rendition program.

The Macedonian Foreign Ministry confirmed to The Associated Press Wednesday that it had made a formal apology to German citizen Khaled El-Masri.

Macedonian security personnel detained El-Masri in December 2003 and interrogated him in secret for over three weeks. He was later delivered to CIA agents who transferred him to Afghanistan.

In a 2012 ruling , the European Court of Human Rights found Macedonia in breach of the European Convention of Human Rights in El-Masri's case and awarded compensation of 60,000 euros (currently $74,000), which the government subsequently paid.