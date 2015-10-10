Longtime UK Conservative Party figure and former Treasury chief Geoffrey Howe dies aged 88

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 1981 file photo, Geoffrey Howe, pauses, during the Conservative Party Conference. The family of Britain's former Treasury chief Geoffrey Howe says the longtime Conservative Party figure has died at his home. He was 88. The family said Saturday that he had died suddenly of a suspected heart attack late Friday night, Oct. 9, 2015, at his home in Warwickshire, north of London. (PA via AP, File) UNITED KINGDOM OUT (The Associated Press)
Image 2 of 3
FILE In this June 12, 1970 file photo, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Geoffrey Howe, lifts the familiar red budget box, as he leaves No 11 Downing Street to present his first budget with his wife Elspeth, in the background. The family of Britain's former Treasury chief Geoffrey Howe says the longtime Conservative Party figure has died at his home. He was 88. The family said Saturday that he had died suddenly of a suspected heart attack late Friday night, Oct. 9, 2015, at his home in Warwickshire, north of London. (PA via AP, File) UNITED KINGDOM OUT NO SALES NO ARCHIVE (The Associated Press)
Image 3 of 3
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 1984 file photo, US vice President George Bush, left, poses for a photograph with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, right, and British Foreign Secretary Geoffrey Howe, in London. The family of Britain's former Treasury chief Geoffrey Howe says the longtime Conservative Party figure has died at his home. He was 88. The family said Saturday that he had died suddenly of a suspected heart attack late Friday night, Oct. 9, 2015, at his home in Warwickshire, north of London. (PA via AP, File) UNITED KINGDOM OUT (The Associated Press)
LONDON – The family of Britain's former Treasury chief Geoffrey Howe says the longtime Conservative Party figure has died at his home. He was 88.
The family said Saturday that he had died suddenly of a suspected heart attack late Friday night at his home in Warwickshire, north of London.
Prime Minister David Cameron praised Howe's central role in the first government of former leader Margaret Thatcher.
Cameron called Howe "the quiet hero of the first Thatcher government."
Howe was Thatcher's longest-serving Cabinet minister but was viewed as helping end her time in office with a critical speech in 1990.
He was prominent for many years as a senior figure in the Conservative Party.
His family said he died after enjoying a local jazz concert with his wife Elspeth.