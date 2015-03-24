Longtime aide to former Israeli leader Ehud Olmert testifies against him in corruption trial

A longtime aide to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has testified against her former boss, saying he "knew everything" about corruption in his office.

Shula Zaken's testimony Monday included the playing of recordings she made of conversations with Olmert, in which he details money transactions and pleads with her not to take the stand against him.

Olmert was forced to resign as prime minister in 2009 amid a flurry of corruption allegations. Zaken served as Olmert's most loyal confidante for 30 years.

Zaken initially kept quiet. Olmert was cleared in 2012 of the most serious charges against him at the time. The court ruled Olmert was not aware of Zaken's actions relating to illicit funds from an American supporter.

Both have already been convicted in a separate bribery case.