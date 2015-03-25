London Underground to see some 24-hr service on weekends, ticket-office closures that cut jobs

London's subway system is planning to introduce 24-hour service on the weekends on some lines under new plans that will involve closing all ticket offices and cutting 750 jobs by 2015.

Transport for London — which operates the London Undergound, known locally as the Tube — also promised contactless bank-card payment technology and extended Wi-Fi coverage at stations.

The transport authority said staff will be taken out of ticket offices and based in other places such as platforms.

It said that would lead to around 750 job losses out of the Underground's staff of 18,000 and would save around 50 million pounds ($80 million) a year.

Union leaders attacked the plan and warned of strike action.

The London subway system sees 3.5 million journeys a day.