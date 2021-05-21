LIVE UPDATES: Palestinian minister contends cease-fire in Gaza is 'not enough'

Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire Thursday, halting nearly two weeks of fighting that left hundreds dead.

However, the Palestinians' top diplomat suggested the cease-fire in Gaza was "not enough at all."

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki told reporters on the sidelines of an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly that the cease-fire allows Palestinians to sleep at night, but it doesn’t address "the core issue" that started the violence – Jerusalem.

The fighting erupted on May 10, when Hamas militants in Gaza fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem. The barrage came after clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam, which is sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

FAST FACTS The United Nations chief urged Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers to observe the cease-fire.



Israel views the entire city of Jerusalem as its capital.



The Palestinians view east Jerusalem, which includes major holy sites for Jews, Christians, and Muslims, as their capital.

Al-Malki cited the "desecration" by Israeli soldiers and settlers of the Al-Aqsa mosque and accused Israel of trying to erase the multi-cultural and multi-religious character of the city of Jerusalem, saying: "We are opposed to that, we reject that, and we’ll keep working to prevent that from happening."

"We see today that the issue of Palestine and the Palestinian question, the issue of Jerusalem and the occupation of Jerusalem, is the most important issue for all Muslims and Arabs and the world alike," Al-Malki said.

He called on the world to work for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

"We want to see the Palestinian people free and also living in their own independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital," Al-Malki added.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. and the U.S., accused the General Assembly of "hypocrisy" Thursday for supporting and not condemning Hamas, which doesn’t accept Israel’s right to exist.

Hamas fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israel during the fighting, launching the projectiles from civilian areas at Israeli cities.

At least 230 Palestinians were killed in the fighting, including 65 children and 39 women, and 1,710 more were wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. At least 12 people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were killed.

Follow below for more updates. Mobile users click here.