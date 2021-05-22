LIVE UPDATES: Israel, Egypt discuss strengthening cease-fire with Hamas

Israel and Egypt's foreign ministers on Friday discussed solidifying the tenuous cease-fire agreed upon by Israel and Hamas after 11 days of deadly fighting.

The cease-fire, brokered by Egypt, went into effect at 2 a.m. Friday local time and has held in the hours since.

A statement from Egypt's foreign ministry said Egypt's Minister Sameh Shukry and Israel's Minister Gabi Ashkenazi discussed Gaza's recovery as well as the importance of coordination between the two nations, the Palestinian Authority and international partners on securing communication channels to achieve peace.

Hundreds of people died in the conflict, with most of the casualties on the Palestinian side.

