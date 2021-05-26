LIVE UPDATES: Blinken holding meetings in Egypt, which played 'critical role' in Israel cease-fire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Egypt and Jordan on Wednesday during his visit to the Middle East in the wake of the cease-fire reached between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken, now in Cairo, is expected to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and other leading officials before a visit later today with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

"Egypt played a critical role in helping to broker the cease-fire and Jordan has long been a voice for peace and stability in the region," he told reporters late Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

FAST FACTS The truce that ended the Gaza war on Friday has so far held, but it did not address any of the deeper issues plaguing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Blinken repeatedly affirmed what he said was Israel’s right to defend itself, adding that the U.S. would assist Israel in replenishing its Iron Dome rocket-interception system.

Blinken on Tuesday reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Israel's security during a highly anticipated joint statement alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also announced a $112 million package of assistance for the Palestinians and other humanitarian projects in Gaza.