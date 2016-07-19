Libya militia downs helicopter, killing 2 French troops

Officials in Libya say that an Islamist militia has shot down a helicopter outside the eastern city of Benghazi, killing two French special forces troops who were onboard.

The officials, one an air force officer who knew of the helicopters' passengers and the other an official working for Western missions in Libya, say Tuesday that there were no survivors in the Sunday attack. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The French defense ministry declined to comment, saying it does not release information regarding its special forces.

A militia that calls itself the Defending Benghazi Brigade claimed the attack, saying the downed aircraft belonged to forces under Gen. Khalifa Hifter, the head of armed forces based in Libya's east, which it opposes.