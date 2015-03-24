Lawyer says Bahrain Shiite leader formally charged by prosecutor; could face life imprisonment

next Image 1 of 2

The defense lawyer of one of Bahrain's most prominent Shiite opposition leaders says prosecutors formally have charged Sheikh Ali Salman with four charges that carry sentences ranging from three years to life in prison.

Abdulla al-Shamlawi told The Associated Press that Salman was charged late Sunday by the Bahrain's Public Prosecution with inciting a change of government by force, inciting hatred of a segment of society, inciting others to break the law and insulting the Interior Ministry.

The charges allegedly refer to speeches Salman made between 2012 and now. The country's Shiite majority has led protests demanding political reform from the Sunni-led monarchy since February 2011.

Salman, who is secretary general of the al-Wefaq group, has been under arrest for a week, sparking clashes between protesters and police.