Lawyer for British man on death row in Pakistan asks that he be kept in hospital after attack

A lawyer for a mentally-ill British man on death row in Pakistan has asked authorities to keep his client in hospital after he was wounded by a prison guard.

The attorney, Aamer Anwar, says Mohammed Asghar's life is in danger if he is taken back to prison.

Asghar was arrested in 2010 for claiming to be the Prophet Muhammad. He was sentenced in January to death on charges of blasphemy. Last week, he was shot by a police guard in the prison near Islamabad, where he is held.

Anwar submitted an appeal on Thursday to keep the 70-year-old Asghar in hospital.

Pakistan imposed a moratorium on executions in 2008. It has never actually executed anyone convicted under blasphemy laws and such cases mostly linger on appeals and in higher courts.