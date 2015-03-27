Lawmaker ordered arrested in India telecom scandal

A judge has ordered an Indian Parliament member arrested over her alleged involvement in the country's costly telecoms scandal.

The order made Friday seeks the arrest of Kanimozhi, a lawmaker who heads a television company that allegedly received millions of dollars in kickbacks. She uses only one name.

The Central Bureau of Investigation says the government lost nearly $36 billion in potential revenue when it sold mobile phone licenses at cut-rate prices in a 2008 auction. The former telecom minister and 10 other people already have been arrested.

Kanimozhi represents Tamil Nadu state, where her father was a former chief minister. Their regional political party is a key ally of the ruling Congress Party.