Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update January 4, 2017

Latino and black students in Nevada barricade themselves in classroom to protest teachers' racist remarks, they say

By | Fox News
Classroom desks used at Decker College await auction Friday, Feb. 10, 2006 at the site of the former school in Louisville, Ky. Decker, a for-profit trade school run by former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, is now closed, mired in bankruptcy proceedings and under FBI investigation in a case that has cast a long shadow over Weld's bid to become the next governor of New York. (AP Photo/Brian Bohannon)

Classroom desks used at Decker College await auction Friday, Feb. 10, 2006 at the site of the former school in Louisville, Ky. Decker, a for-profit trade school run by former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, is now closed, mired in bankruptcy proceedings and under FBI investigation in a case that has cast a long shadow over Weld's bid to become the next governor of New York. (AP Photo/Brian Bohannon) (AP2006)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Teenagers who barricaded themselves and a teacher in a Las Vegas classroom say they were protesting racist comments.

Teacher Tiffany Dickerson says she told the Valley High School 10th-graders on Thursday morning that she was leaving after administrators retaliated against her. She says she filed a complaint about other teachers making disparaging remarks about black and Hispanic students.

School District Police Capt. Ken Young says students were upset to learn it was Dickerson's last day and decided to protest by piling desks against the door.

He says the protest was peaceful and lasted about 20 minutes. No one was hurt or arrested.

The Clark County School District classifies Dickerson as a first-year, long-term substitute. They say her claims are unsubstantiated and did not comment directly on the personnel matter.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram