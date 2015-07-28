Last wild horse dies on Bahamas' Great Abaco, but caretakers hope cloning can bring herd back

The last of the wild horses on Great Abaco island in the Bahamas has died, prompting caretakers to collect tissue for possible cloning.

The director of the Wild Horses of Abaco Preservation Society said Tuesday that the tissue has been shipped to a U.S. animal cloning technology company. Director Milanne Rehor hopes this can give the group "a crack at bringing the herd back."

She says 200 wild horses once grazed and trotted freely through acres of pine forest on Great Abaco. The horses were originally imported from Cuba in the late 1800s by a logging company.

But they dwindled over the decades until a mare called Nunki was the last one. That roughly 20-year-old horse died in recent days.