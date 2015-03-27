La Scala strike cancels a 'Boccanegra' performance by Domingo, workers protest gov't measures

MILAN (AP) — La Scala has canceled Verdi's "Simon Boccanegra" with tenor Placido Domingo on Tuesday night because of a strike called by unions protesting government emergency measures regarding the finances of Italy's 14 opera houses.

The labor dispute also has led to the cancellation later this month of two performances of "Die Frau Ohne Schatten" during the Florentine Musical May in Florence, and a May 13 premiere of Wagner's "Das Rheingold" at La Scala, among others.

The unions say the emergency measures will reduce their salaries and benefits, weaken their bargaining power, and block the hiring of seasonal workers needed by the opera houses.

Strikes have been closing targeted opera performances across the country since the government passed the decree last week. Shows have been canceled in Turin, Rome, Bologna and elsewhere.

The La Scala union also has called for a protest outside of the famed opera house.

Domingo has so far given four performances of "Boccanegra" and one more is scheduled Friday. It is Domingo's first engagement since undergoing surgery for cancer in March.

Eds: CORRECTS spelling of "Boccanegra," ADDS details on other cancellations and background on the labor dispute involving Italy's opera houses. Moving on general news and entertainment services.