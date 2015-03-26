Kuwaiti state TV says ruler has dissolved parliament, setting the stage for new elections
KUWAIT CITY – State-run TV in Kuwait says the Gulf nation's leader has dissolved parliament, setting the stage for the second elections this year.
Sunday's decree comes after months of political gridlock and a failed attempt by the Western-allied government to overturn a voting district law that appeared to favor opposition groups led by Islamists.
Opposition groups took control of parliament in February elections.
No date for elections was announced, but it is expected later this year in the oil-rich nation.