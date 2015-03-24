Kuwaiti court sentences 13 activists to prison terms for reciting opposition leader's speech

A Kuwaiti defense lawyer says a court in the Gulf nation has convicted and sentenced 13 people to two years in prison each for reading aloud a speech by a leading opposition figure challenging the country's ruler.

Attorney Mohammad al-Humaidi says his clients were convicted Wednesday for reciting the speech by former parliament member Musallam al-Barrack at rallies following his arrest in 2012.

In October 2012, al-Barrak gave the speech during a large anti-government protest. He was convicted of insulting the ruler over that address, but he was allowed to remain free on bail and continues to fight legal charges against him.

Al-Humaidi said his clients will appeal the ruling.