Kurds march in Paris 5 years after 3 activists are slain

Thousands of Kurds have marched in Paris to demand "truth and justice" five years after the slayings of three Kurdish activists in the French capital.

The protesters, who came from several European countries, also denounced the "silence" of the French authorities on the slayings of the three women shot in the head at a Kurdish association on Jan. 9, 2013.

Some of the marchers on Saturday chanted slogans hostile to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris the day before.

The police said 4,700 people took part in the march.

The only suspect in the killings, Omer Guney, a Turkish national, died in a Paris hospital in 2016 while he was being detained in a French prison pending trial.