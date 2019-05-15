Kosovo report blames president for Turks' deportation

A parliamentary investigative commission in Kosovo has blamed the president for ordering the deportation of five Turkish teachers and a Turkish doctor last year.

The six Turks were deported secretly from Pristina on a Turkish plane in March 2018. They allegedly worked with schools owned by Fethullah Gulen, a cleric who the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames for an attempted coup.

Kosovo's prime minister fired his interior minister and the country's intelligence chief for secretly deporting the Turks without his permission.

Lawmaker Xhelal Svecla said Wednesday said the draft report was voted on by all commission members except one representing the Democratic Party, which President Hashim Thaci formerly led. The report will be debated in parliament.