Kosovo opposition in rally asking government to step down

Thousands of Kosovo opposition supporters have gathered in the capital, Pristina, calling for the government to resign, accusing it of violating the country's constitution in reaching deals with Serbia and Montenegro.

Opposition supporters came from all over the country Wednesday on the anniversary of Kosovo's unilaterally declared independence in 2008.

The opposition rejects a deal between Kosovo and Serbia reached last year, giving more powers to ethnic Serbs in Kosovo. In December, the Constitutional Court decided that part of it was not in line with the constitution.

The opposition is also against a border demarcation deal with Montenegro and have called for a referendum or fresh elections. They have attempted to disrupt the work of parliament with tear gas, pepper spray and whistles.