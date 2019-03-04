Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published
Last Update 7 mins ago

Kim returns home after failed nuclear diplomacy with Trump

Associated Press
In this March 5, 2019, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at Pyongyang station after his visit to Vietnam, in Pyongyang. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

In this March 5, 2019, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at Pyongyang station after his visit to Vietnam, in Pyongyang. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has returned home following a failed nuclear summit with President Donald Trump in Vietnam.

The two met in Hanoi for their second summit last week, but the high-stakes meeting ended without any agreement on how to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis.

Both Washington and Pyongyang blame each other for the talks' breakdown. Neither side says they would pull out of diplomacy.

The North's Korean Central News Agency says Kim arrived in Pyongyang by train on Tuesday. The report didn't mention his meeting with Trump.

The North's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper previously reported that Kim and Trump had agreed to continue talks to resolve issues discussed in their Hanoi summit. The newspaper didn't mention the lack of agreement in the summit.