Kim Jong Un
Published

Kim Jong Un says he wants to strengthen relationship with Putin, develop North Korea-Russia cooperation

Kim Jong Un also defends Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine, report says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin saying he wants to strengthen ties with him as their two countries build an alliance, according to North Korean state media.  

An article published by the Korean Central News Agency, titled "Greetings to Russian President," says Kim’s message highlighted "that the DPRK-Russia friendship, which has weathered all trials of history generation after generation and century after century, is a precious strategic asset common to the two countries and it is the fixed stance of the DPRK government to ceaselessly develop the good neighborly and cooperative relations." 

The report continued, saying Kim expressed a desire to work with Putin toward a common goal of defending global security, according to a translation by KCNA Watch, and that he wished Putin success and good health.

The article also said Kim is defending Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. 

KIM JONG UN BALLOONS PAST 300 POUNDS AMID REPORTS OF PILL ‘HOARDING,’ HEAVY DRINKING 

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin greets North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un during their meeting on April 25, 2019, in Vladivostok, Russia. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

The message from Kim was reportedly sent on Russia Day, which U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has previously described as a holiday that "marks the significant step Russia made on June 12, 1991, when it held its first free, open, and fair elections, and adopted the Declaration of Russian State Sovereignty." 

PENCE, HALEY AND DESANTIS SLAM TRUMP FOR CONGRATULATING NORTH KOREA’S KIM JONG UN 

Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia

President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony of presenting the Russian Hero of Labour gold medals and national awards at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Monday, June 12. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Meanwhile, South Korea's intelligence service believes Kim could be suffering from insomnia while abusing alcohol and tobacco. 

Kim Jong Un satellite

Kim Jong Un and his daughter visit the country's aerospace agency on May 16, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

South Korean lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum told the media at the end of May that the National Intelligence Service found North Korean authorities were "hoarding" insomnia medications such as Zolpidem and "significant amounts" of alcohol and cigarettes, according to a report from The Korea Herald. 

In addition to the sleep issues and apparent substance abuse, the spy service also noted the North Korean leader seems to be suffering from marks on his wrists or arms, which the service assess may be from scratching scars that may be the result of a skin condition related to stress or from an allergic reaction. 

Fox News’ Michael Lee contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.