Key facts about the May 11 Pakistani nationwide elections
ISLAMABAD – Some key facts about the May 11 Pakistani election:
— Candidates for National Assembly: 4,670
— Candidates for Provincial Assemblies: 10,955
— Seats: 342 total. Of those 60 are specifically reserved for women and 10 for non-Muslim minorities.
— Voters: 86.2 million (37.6 million women and 48.6 million men)
— Polling Stations: 70,000
— Polling Staff: 600,000 people
— Security: 600,000 security force personnel expected to be deployed during the election.
— Polls open at 8 a.m. (0300 GMT / 11 p.m. Friday) and close by 5 p.m (1200 GMT and 8 a.m. EST).
— Seats required to form the government: 172
Sources Free and Fair Election Network, Election Commission of Pakistan.