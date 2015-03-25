Expand / Collapse search
Key facts about the May 11 Pakistani nationwide elections

By | Associated Press

ISLAMABAD – Some key facts about the May 11 Pakistani election:

— Candidates for National Assembly: 4,670

— Candidates for Provincial Assemblies: 10,955

— Seats: 342 total. Of those 60 are specifically reserved for women and 10 for non-Muslim minorities.

— Voters: 86.2 million (37.6 million women and 48.6 million men)

— Polling Stations: 70,000

— Polling Staff: 600,000 people

— Security: 600,000 security force personnel expected to be deployed during the election.

— Polls open at 8 a.m. (0300 GMT / 11 p.m. Friday) and close by 5 p.m (1200 GMT and 8 a.m. EST).

— Seats required to form the government: 172

__

Sources Free and Fair Election Network, Election Commission of Pakistan.