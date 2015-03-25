Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 3, 2015

Kerry warns lawmakers to think 'long and hard' about message shutdown sends to the world

By | Associated Press
U.S. State Secretary John Kerry, right, greets Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird prior to their bilateral meeting on the sideline of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) ministerial meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

BALI, Indonesia – U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is urging Congress to think long and hard about the message U.S. sends the world when "we can't get our own act together."

Kerry, in Bali for an economic summit, called Saturday for Congress to reach an agreement to end the partial shutdown of the federal government, now entering its fifth day.

President Barack Obama had planned to attend the summit but canceled his travel plans to remain in Washington and deal with the shutdown. Kerry is now leading the U.S. delegation in the talks.

Kerry says that America's "friends and foes" shouldn't mistake the government shutdown as anything other than a "moment of politics."