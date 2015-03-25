Kerry returns to Israel for brief meeting before heading to Geneva for Iran talks

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is back in Israel for a meeting with the prime minister before traveling to Switzerland to participate in nuclear talks with Iran.

Kerry's return from Jordan follows signals in Geneva that global powers and Iran are close to a deal that would cap some of Iran's suspect nuclear program in exchange for limited relief from economic sanctions.

Israel believes Iran is trying to develop a nuclear weapon, and says pressure should be stepped up, not eased. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls the emerging agreement the "deal of the century" for Iran and says it would be a mistake to ease sanctions.

The Iranian nuclear program will likely to dominate Friday's meeting, overshadowing Kerry's efforts to revive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.