Kenya police, a vilified institution, the key to peaceful elections on Monday

One of Kenya's most vilified institutions — its police force — will be in the spotlight next week as it tries to prevent the same type of postelection bloodbath that Kenya suffered during its last presidential election.

Kenya on Monday holds its first presidential vote since the 2007 election devolved into tribal violence that killed more than 1,000 people. Many of those people were killed by police when citizens took to the streets to protest a flawed election and a judiciary they did not trust.

Kenya has since revamped its judiciary and in December a new inspector general of police was appointed — David Kimaiyo.

Kimaiyo says the police are ready to tackle election security challenges, including tribal violence, attacks by Somali militants and voter intimidation.