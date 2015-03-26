Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 20, 2014

Kenya deputy chief justice who brandished gun quits after tribunal recommended her removal

By | Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenya's second most powerful judge has resigned after a tribunal demanded her ouster on allegations she had threatened a security guard with a gun.

Nancy Baraza said Thursday that her appeal of the tribunal's recommendation to the Supreme Court would not get a fair and impartial hearing. Baraza says the chief justice, who is the president of Supreme Court, had endorsed the tribunal's recommendations in a TV interview and therefore he could not be impartial to her appeal. She says two other judges from the Supreme Court recommended that the tribunal be formed to investigate her.

A seven-member tribunal, led by the former Tanzanian Chief Justice Augustino Ramadhani, found that Baraza threatened to shoot Rebecca Kerubo, a guard at a security check point at a mall.