Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asia
Published

Kazakhstan’s president declares state of emergency as protests over fuel price jump turns violent

The price of liquefied gas, which is widely used for cooking and heating, has doubled

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Violent protests broke out in Kazakhstan’s most populated city on Wednesday over fuel prices that resulted in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declaring a state of emergency as government buildings were attacked across Almaty. 

Reuters reported that up to 100 security officers were injured in clashes that involved authorities using stun grenades and tear gas to break up about 1,000 or so demonstrators. 

A police car on fire as riot police prepare to stop protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov)

A police car on fire as riot police prepare to stop protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov) ((AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov)

Beginning in the new year, the price of liquefied gas, which is widely used for cooking and heating, doubled to 120 tenge ($0.27) per liter, a significant increase in the country where the minimum wage is 42,500 tenge ($98) a month. Tokayev accepted the government’s resignation, but the move seemed to do little to calm the crowds.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends a meeting of Presidents of ex-Soviet nations which are members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, at Konstantin Palace in Strelna, outside St. Petersburg on Dec. 28, 2021. (Yevgeny Biyatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends a meeting of Presidents of ex-Soviet nations which are members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, at Konstantin Palace in Strelna, outside St. Petersburg on Dec. 28, 2021. (Yevgeny Biyatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Yevgeny Biyatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

A Kazakh blogger took to Instagram to show a fire at the Almaty’s mayor’s office with gunshots ringing out in the background, according to Reuters.

A man takes a photo of windows of a police kiosk damaged by demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov)

A man takes a photo of windows of a police kiosk damaged by demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov) (Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov)

"Dear compatriots, I urge you to show prudence and not succumb to provocations from within and from without, to the euphoria of rallies and permissiveness," Tokayev said in a video address, according to the New York Times. "Calls to attack civilian and military offices are completely illegal. This is a crime that comes with a punishment."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.