Juan Mattos Jr. Set to be New Jersey's First Hispanic U.S. Marshal

President Barack Obama announced his full support on Wednesday for Juan Mattos Jr. who if confirmed is set to become New Jersey's first Hispanic U.S. marshal.

The 55-year-old Mattos started as a trooper in 1975 and retired last year as a lieutenant colonel, the State Police's second-highest post. His 35-year career included stints as head of investigations and operations.

Mattos currently serves as an agent for the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. He holds a bachelor's degree from Jersey City State College and a master's degree from Monmouth University.

The Star Ledger reports that he will be a strong candidate known for his deep experience and wealth of connections with law enforcement offices across the state, according to several law enforcement officers and groups.

69 U.S. marshals have been nominated since Barack Obama took office and 66 of them have been confirmed. The position in New Jersey has seen particular setbacks because of long standing disagreement over nominees between New Jersey Senators Frank Lautenberg and Robert Menéndez.

But in Mattos' case they both agree he's the man for the job.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

