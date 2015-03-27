Jordanian protesters demand new PM's ouster

Hundreds of Jordanians have taken to the streets in rival protests, one calling for the ouster of their new prime minister and the other to support toppling Egypt's embattled leader.

Around 400 Jordanian leftists on Friday urged recently appointed Marouf al-Bakhit to resign, saying they want to be able to elect their prime minister and not have a revolving door of changing ministerial faces.

On the other side the capital, some 400 supporters of the fundamentalist Muslim Brotherhood called for Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's ouster. They chanted, "Hosni Mubarak, get out, the Arab world is on fire."

Al-Bakhit's Cabinet was sworn in Wednesday, a week after his predecessor was sacked amid complaints he was slow on reforms.