Jordanian nightclubs on Mecca Street upset Muslims

A nightclub on Mecca Street?

A Muslim radio station in Jordan is pressing the government to shut down clubs located on two streets in the capital that are named after Islam's two holiest cities, Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia. The radio station says their locations are offensive.

Hayat FM said its programming on Sunday was devoted to religious and legal commentary to build public support for closing the nightclubs in west Amman.

The station says lawyers are also lobbying the government to shut what they call "dens of vice," citing residents' complaints of noise and inappropriate behavior on streets named after sacred places.

It adds that Jordan's prominent engineers union will stage protests on Tuesday.