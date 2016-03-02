Jordan raid said to be targeting militants kills 5

Officials say a Jordanian security officer and four wanted men were killed in raids reportedly targeting militants in Jordan's third largest city.

Troops and wanted men exchanged fire late Tuesday in several areas in the city of Irbid. Suspects were holed up in one building. Gunfire could be heard in amateur videos posted online.

In a statement Wednesday, Jordan's Public Security Directorate described those being targeted as "outlaws" but did not elaborate. Several local media outlets described them as suspected militants.

The statement of the security forces says one fugitive was arrested, and that an officer and four wanted men were killed.

Pro-Western Jordan is part of a U.S.-led military coalition against the Islamic State group, an extremist group based in neighboring Syria and Iraq.