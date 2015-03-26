Jewish group urges Europe to tackle anti-Semitism and threat of far right

The head of a major European Jewish group says his organization is urging European governments to quickly adopt measures to tackle anti-Semitism and the threat of a growing far right.

Moshe Kantor, president of the European Jewish Congress, was meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas on Wednesday to seek his support for "emergency measures" to protect European Jewish communities from violent hate crimes.

Kantor plans to ask Necas to help promote the plan among other European leaders and also seek the support of the EU's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Kantor has expressed concern about Golden Dawn, a party that did well during Greece's May 6 election. It has rejected a neo-Nazi label but campaigned on an anti-immigration platform.