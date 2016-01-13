Jerome Valcke dismissed as FIFA secretary general

Jerome Valcke has been dismissed as secretary general of soccer's scandal-scarred governing body.

FIFA says its emergency committee fired Valcke with immediate effect and terminated his contract.

FIFA says Valcke "is therefore no longer the secretary general of FIFA."

Valcke, who had served as FIFA President Sepp Blatter's top aide, was provisionally suspended by FIFA on Sept. 17.

Last week, FIFA ethics judges formally opened a case against Valcke, who had faced a nine-year ban from soccer.

FIFA says Markus Kattner will continue to serve as acting secretary general.

Valcke was charged with several violations of the FIFA code of ethics while serving as Blatter's right hand man since 2007. The charges include accepting gifts and conflicts of interest.