1-in-4 Japanese 30-somethings refuse to get married, government reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Japan's young adults want to remain unmarried as long as they can, despite the collapsing population.

A fourth of Japanese singles aged 30 to 39 have little interest in getting married, according to a white paper released by the Japanese government.

Respondents cited responsibilities such as childcare and housework as negatives they intend to avoid by staying single, as well as financial issues or job insecurities that make matrimony less feasible.

According to the government white paper, approximately 55% of men and 63% of women in their 30s are married. Among 30-somethings that have never tied the knot, approximately 27% of men and 25% of women currently plan to continue living single for the rest of their lives.

JAPANESE GOVERNMENT PLANNING A HUGE SPIKE IN FUNDING FOR DEFENSE DUE TO GLOBAL TENSIONS

Respondents cited the financial burdens of childcare and homeownership, as well as the additional responsibilities that come with marriage and children. Job instability was a major consideration for men, while women frequently cited housework and domestic responsibilities as a turn-off from getting hitched.

Single respondents in younger demographics were slightly more optimistic about matrimony, with approximately 19% of men and 14% of women in their 20s saying they don't plan on marriage.

The survey was conducted from December 2021 to January 2022. The poll was answered by approximately 20,000 people. Respondents ranged in age from 20 to 60.

VIRGINIA COUPLE MARRIED FOR 30 YEARS CLAIM THEY'VE NEVER ARGUED

Japan's population continues to spiral downward due to low birthrates of Japanese citizens, a purposeful lack of outside immigration, and a public disinterested or helpless in the face of collapsing demographics. Births in Japan have plummeted year-over-year for six consecutive years.

Due to the country's strict and demanding immigration requirements, the vast majority of non-Japanese are legal residents without citizenship. Racial and ethnic minorities can face difficulties assimilating into Japan, causing conflict with the country's standards and expectations. Non-citizens also have limited legal recourse in the country, both on paper and in practice.

SAN DIEGO COUPLE RENEWS MARRIAGE VOWS AFTER $100K DIVORCE PROCEEDINGS: ‘EXTREMELY RARE’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Japanese government program is allegedly encouraging foreign workers to abort their babies, and professionally punishing many who don't.

Japan's Technical Intern Training Program is a government initiative meant to bring migrant workers into the country and bolster the nation's aging workforce. The program gives work and residency to foreign participants in exchange for a cheap and reliable boost to the working population. Activists claim that the program is abusive, however, and have reported abuses ranging from discrimination to termination due to pregnancy.