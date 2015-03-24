Japan PM selects new Cabinet, 5 women picked, matching record, underlining revival policies

Japan's prime minister picked a record-matching five women for his Cabinet.

The appointments announced Wednesday are sending the strongest message yet about Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's determination to revive the economy by getting women on board as workers and leaders.

The 18-member Cabinet includes Yuko Obuchi, the daughter of a former prime minister, as the trade and economy minister, while retaining some key positions.

Having five women in the Cabinet is extremely rare for Japan, and is the record number set in 2001. The previous Cabinet, dissolved earlier in the day, had two women ministers.

Abe has stressed his policies of economic growth center around utilizing the talent of women and empowering them. He has set the goal of having women in 30 percent of leadership positions by 2020.