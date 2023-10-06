Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Committee calls for Tehran to release Narges Mohammadi

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
A jailed Iranian activist who has been imprisoned more than a dozen times while campaigning for women’s rights, democracy and opposition of the death penalty has won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. 

Narges Mohammadi, 51, was given the award "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said Friday on its website. 

"This prize is first and foremost a recognition of the very important work of a whole movement in Iran, with its undisputed leader, Narges Mohammadi," Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the committee, said in Oslo while announcing Mohammadi as the winner.

"If the Iranian authorities make the right decision, they will release her so she can be present to receive this honor, which is what we primarily hope for," she added, noting that there is time to plan any potential arrangements for this.

IRANIAN GIRL, 16, BEATEN INTO COMA BY MORALITY POLICE IN TEHRAN OVER HIJAB, HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP CLAIMS 

Narges Mohammadi in Iran

Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, left, while attending a meeting on women's rights in Tehran, Iran, on Aug. 27, 2007. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

Mohammadi’s most recent incarceration – a 12-year sentence -- began when she was detained in 2021 after she attended a memorial for a person killed two years earlier in nationwide protests sparked by an increase in gasoline prices. She’s been held at Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison in Tehran, whose inmates include those with Western ties and political prisoners. 

Reiss-Andersen said Mohammadi has been imprisoned 13 times and convicted five times. In total, she has been sentenced to 31 years in prison. She is the 19th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize and the second Iranian woman, after human rights activist Shirin Ebadi won the award in 2003. 

IRAN OFFICIAL ADMITS COUNTRY’S ROLE IN TERROR BOMBING THAT KILLED 241 US MILITARY MEMBERS 

Vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center Narges Mohammadi

Iranian human rights activist and the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center Narges Mohammadi poses in this undated handout picture.  (Reuters)

Reiss-Andersen also said giving the award to Mohammadi recognizes the hundreds of thousands of people who have protested against Iranian discrimination and oppression of women.

Prior to her current sentence, Mohammadi was the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran, an organization led by Ebadi. 

Iran President Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech after attending a mid-day prayer at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 24, 2023. The Iranian government has not yet commented on Mohammadi winning the Nobel Peace Prize, according to the AP. ((AP Photo/Dita Alangkara))

Iranian state media did not immediately react to the announcement of the award.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

