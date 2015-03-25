Ivory Coast's president says he'll seek a 2nd term in 2015, wants to continue 'important work'

Ivory Coast's president, who took office after a protracted, bloody struggle with his predecessor, says he will run for a second term in 2015.

Alassane Ouattara made the announcement Wednesday while visiting the northern town of M'Bengue. He says he wants another five-year term to continue "the important work" already underway.

Ouattara defeated then-President Laurent Gbagbo in the November 2010 presidential runoff vote, but Gbagbo refused to step down.

That sparked five months of violence that killed at least 3,000 people, according to United Nations estimates.

Ouattara has won plaudits for reviving Ivory Coast's economy, but the country remains divided politically.

Activists also criticize him for not investigating any of the military leaders who backed him but are accused of committing human rights abuses during the postelection crisis.