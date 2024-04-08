Expand / Collapse search
Italy

Italy's police arrest a Tajik man suspected of Islamic State membership at Rome airport

The man, who has used multiple birth dates and aliases, was described as a 'fugitive'

Associated Press
Published
ROME (AP) — Police on Monday arrested a Tajik national accused of being an active member of the Islamic State group after he landed at Rome’s international airport on a flight from the Netherlands, authorities said.

Flag-of-Italy

Police have arrested a Tajik national accused of being an active member of the Islamic State group. The man, identified only as S.I. was nabbed after he landed at Rome’s international airport on a flight from the Netherlands.  (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An international arrest warrant accused the man, identified only as S.I., of having gone to Syria to fight for IS in 2014. The man was described as a fugitive who has used numerous aliases, birth dates and nationalities, including from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine.

Police said he was arrested after landing on a flight from Eindhoven, Netherlands, just before noon, as part of beefed up security in Rome as a result of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.