Italy reports smallest increase in coronavirus cases in over a month

New cases of coronavirus are at their lowest rate in six weeks in Italy, according to government officials.

On Monday, there were 2,256 new cases of the disease, down from 3,047 the day before and a record low since March 10, according to the civil protection agency, Bloomberg reported.

The daily death toll rose to 454, up from 433 the day before.

Health officials say even the smallest of improvements are a "positive development" but not enough to lift countrywide lockdown and reopen the majority of businesses.

Italy is currently grappling with 181,228 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 24,114 deaths.

On the flip side, 1,822 patients have recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours.

Still, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says that stringent stay-at-home orders and social-distancing restrictions won't be eased before at least May 4, as the country still attempts to slow the spread of the virus.